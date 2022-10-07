US: Two dead, six injured in serial stabbings with kitchen knife on Las Vegas Strip; man arrested

A man who was carrying a huge kitchen knife went on a stabbing rampage around the Las Vegas Strip in the US before being taken into custody on Thursday, leaving at least two people dead and six more injured, according to authorities. Three of the injured were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while the other three were stable, according to the police.

The suspect, who is not from the area, has been described as a man in his early 30s. On Thursday about 11:40 a.m., calls to 911 on the north end of the Strip reportedly started coming in.

He allegedly informed a woman that he was a chef and that he intended to take pictures with some of the showgirls with his knife. But when the group rejected the man's offer, the woman continued, he started stabbing individuals.

The individual would be registered at the Clark County Detention Center, according to police, who have not yet verified the man's identity.

Witnesses informed Las Vegas television stations that the man struck many victims, some of whom were visible.

He also told KTNV that he observed "plenty of blood" as three women—one running across a bridge, another lying on the ground, and a fourth with a knife wound to her back—attempted to assist the other two.

The last time Vegas made headlines was for the shooting event in 2017, when a sniper fired on a crowd at an outdoor music festival from a neighbouring high-rise hotel, killing up to 60 people and injuring many more.

(With inputs from agencies)

