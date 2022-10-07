US: Bus carrying migrants arrives outside Kamala Harris' residence again

For the second time this week, a bus from Texas dropped down roughly 50 migrants outside Vice President Kamala Harris' apartment at the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC on Thursday.

Many of the migrants, who included men, women, and children, informed NBC News that they were from Venezuela. They were spotted transporting their belongings in tiny white bags.

Victor, a young man, claimed that he travelled through "the jungle" before landing in Texas and that he was fed on the bus and treated "quite nicely." He claimed he is looking for work but does not have a specific destination in mind. The bulk of the migrants on the bus told NBC News that they also intended to travel abroad.

International humanitarian nonprofit SAMU First Response had volunteers on site to help the migrants.

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both Republicans running for re-election, sought to use the tactic to draw attention to what they claim are the Biden administration's failed border policies, busloads of migrants started arriving in liberal strongholds without warning earlier this year. Since then, thousands of migrants have entered New York, Washington, Chicago, and other cities, causing officials in those areas to scramble to set up a support system for them.

Abbott initiated the migrant busing scheme to so-called sanctuary communities and was imitated by DeSantis, who recently chartered two flights bringing around 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Abbott also dispatched two buses of migrants to Harris' area last month. A class-action lawsuit has been launched by migrants who took part in the trip against DeSantis and other state officials on the grounds that they were the victims of fraud committed for political advantage.

Democratic governors whose states are impacted by the strategy have denounced Abbott and DeSantis' behaviour. Last month, after standing before the media to criticise Abbott's handling of the almost 500 immigrants bused to Chicago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker declared an emergency and activated the state's National Guard.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, also demanded that DeSantis and Abbott's acts be looked into by the Justice Department.

