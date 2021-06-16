Top 10 world news: Biden-Putin summit, Palestinian woman killed, and more

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Switzerland's Geneva where he was joined by the US President, Joe Biden, at the 18th-century villa amid high security, a little before the historic summit. This meeting came at a time when the US and Russia are trying to finally mend the year-long tense relations. Meanwhile, amid tensions between Palestinians and Israelis, Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday a Palestinian woman assailant tried to ram her car and engage in stabbing in the West Bank region, but was killed.

Live: Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin hold historic summit in Geneva

Welcome to WION's live coverage of the historic Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin summit that is currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Palestinian woman shot dead by Israelis in West Bank over attempted attack

The latest incident comes just hours after Israeli jets launched airstrikes on Gaza after accusing the Palestinians of launching incendiary balloons from their territory.

UK opens vaccines for 21-22 year olds, fearing rise of Delta variant

The announcement has come as a welcome move as the country is struggling to contain the wide spread of the Delta, which is considered to be a 'variant of concern' and is highly transmissible.

Israeli military halts controversial nighttime 'mapping' of Palestinian homes

The Israeli military is reining in a controversial practice of conducting late-night raids of Palestinian homes in the West Bank aimed at gathering information about the houses and their inhabitants.

Biden-Putin summit: Who might walk free if they agree a prisoner swap?

Biden, who has vowed a clear-eyed, tougher approach with Putin than his predecessors at the start of their terms, has already made clear that he will raise the fate of jailed Americans when he meets the Russian leader in Geneva.

Nepal former PM Khanal taken to Delhi’s Apollo Hospital, issues statement

Khanal was admitted to the Norvic International Hospital on Monday after he reported post-COVID-19 symptoms.

Two of seven candidates running for president in Iran election pull out

Iranians have a choice between five hardliners and a low-key moderate, after clerical officials who vetted the 592 hopefuls registered to enter the contest rejected several prominent moderates and conservatives.

UK trial finds Regeneron anti-viral therapy saves lives from COVID-19

In the ongoing Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' combination of drugs was found to benefit patients with severe symptoms of the virus who had not mounted a natural antibody response of their own.

UK tells EU on Northern Ireland: Be responsible, be reasonable

Britain's trade minister on Wednesday called on the European Union to be responsible and reasonable in a row over the implementation of Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit divorce deal.

Arab states call on UN Security Council to meet over Ethiopian dam

Egypt relies on the river for as much as 90 per cent of its fresh water and sees the dam as an existential threat.