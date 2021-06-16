UK opens vaccines for 21-22 year olds, fearing rise of Delta variant

A little after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay in relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions, the government has opened vaccines for people aged 21 and 22.

This announcement has come at a time when the residents have been criticising the government for extended lockdowns and for not fully reopening the economy.

As the vaccine opened for 21 and 22-year-old people, inoculation for 18 to 20 year-olds is also expected soon. However, the government will first prioritise vaccinating people over 40 for the second shot of the virus.

The announcement has come as a welcome move as the country is struggling to contain the wide spread of the Delta variant, which is considered to be a 'of concern' and is highly transmissible.

While youngsters await their turn, UK's National Health Service (NHS) has said it is hoping people aged 18 and over will also be able to book their vaccine slots from the end of this month.

"We're almost at the final hurdle of offering lifesaving jabs to all UK adults, with both vaccines providing the fullest possible protection against symptoms, serious illness and hospitalisation from this awful virus and moving us a step closer to beating this pandemic," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.