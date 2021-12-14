Top 10 world news: Belarus court jails opposition leader, Colombia terror attack, more

A court in Belarus has reportedly sentenced opposition leader Syarhei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison. Tikhanovsky had spearheaded protests against Belarus President Lukashenko last year. Meanwhile, two explosions hit Camilo Daza Airport in the city of Cucuta of Colombia. This was a terrorist attack. In other news a gas tanker explosion killed at least 60 in Haiti. Read this and more in Top 10 World News

Belarus court sentences opposition leader to 18 years in prison



Syarhei Tikhanovsky's wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who is in exile hit out against the court's decision saying that it was an act of "revenge" by the current government.

Terror attack: Flights suspended after explosions hit Colombian airport, say reports



Numerous flights have been suspended after two explosions caused by terrorists hit Camilo Daza Airport in the city of Cucuta on Tuesday. The airport is located in northeastern Colombia near the border with Venezuela. The blasts also damaged several buildings. A person with explosives was also seen near the runway of the airport.



Haiti: At least 60 dead in gas tanker explosion



WATCH | WION Ground Report: Locals say they are not allowed inside Gwadar Cricket Stadium



WION found authorities have built a stadium in Gwadar although people have been crying out for the construction of a university in the city.

Amid spyware row, NSO may shut down Pegasus unit



US government had said that Pegasus spyware allowed foreign governments to 'target dissidents, journalists and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent," as it moved to blacklist Israel's NSO group.

Angry Conservative MPs can rebel against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson



They have accused Johnson and his ministers of enforcing 'disproportionate' COVID-19 curbs based on incomplete evidence.



Explainer: How is Russia's S-500 missile defence system superior to S-400?



Russia has already begun the delivery of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems to India. The S-500 surface-to-air missile defence system can target hypersonic cruise missiles including UAVs.

'Diplomacy is a two-way street': Iran slams West for playing blame game over 2015 nuclear deal



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington continues to pursue diplomacy with Iran.

When deadly tornadoes hit US state, woman claims 'superman' saved her life



In sort of a rerun of a superhero movie, a woman claims that she was saved by a 'superman' when the deadly tornadoes hit the US state of Kentucky. The woman, Autumn Kirks, was working at the Mayfield candle factory, when the tornadoes struck. Kirks lost her boyfriend Lannis Ward in the natural calamity.

Arctic region recorded highest temperature ever in 2020, says World Meteorological Organization



Reflecting on the adverse impact of climate change, the UN agency said devastating fires all across the globe were a driving factor of massive sea ice loss.

US coffee giant Starbucks caught serving food with expired ingredients in China



A video of the company's employee replacing an expiration date sticker from a bottle of chocolate sauce has gone viral on China's Twitter-like platform, Weibo



