Terror attack: Flights suspended after explosions hit Colombian airport, say reports

Numerous flights have been suspended after two explosions caused by terrorists hit Camilo Daza Airport in the city of Cucuta on Tuesday, the Caracol broadcaster reported. The airport is located in northeastern Colombia near the border with Venezuela.

The blasts also damaged several buildings, the report added. A person with explosives was also seen near the runway of the airport.

The explosions were staged by terrorists. "In the morning, at 05:45 local time (13:45 local time) a man carrying an explosive device tried to get through the airport’s gate. At that moment, the bomb went off. The man died. He was a bandit, who had terrorist intent against one of the airport’s facilities," Colombia’s Defence Minister Diego Molano said on the radio.

Two explosions at the airport killed two policemen, said the Colombian daily ‘El Tiempo’. It also triggered panic in the city. The passengers and technical staff were evacuated by the air hub’s management.

Earlier, a car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta injured 36 people in June. The defence minister had casted blame for the attack on leftist rebels.

The explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade in the northeastern city near the border with Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies)