Haiti: At least 50 dead in gas tanker explosion

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Dec 14, 2021, 06:52 PM(IST)

Rescue workers at the scene of the blast in Haiti Photograph:( Reuters )

Story highlights

Local mayor has pegged initial death tally between 50 an 54

At least 50 people have lost their lives in a gas tanker explosion in Haitian city of Cap-Haitien. The blast took place on Tuesday morning as per local time.

"I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "It is impossible to identify them."

Almonor also said "about 20" houses in the area were set ablaze by the explosion. 

"We can't yet give details on the number of people inside the houses," he said.

Haiti is in the midst of a severe fuel shortage as gangs have seized gas lines.

(More details awaited)

