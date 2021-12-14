Haiti: At least 50 dead in gas tanker explosion

At least 50 people have lost their lives in a gas tanker explosion in Haitian city of Cap-Haitien. The blast took place on Tuesday morning as per local time.

"I saw on the scene between 50 and 54 people burned alive," Deputy Mayor Patrick Almonor said. "It is impossible to identify them."

Almonor also said "about 20" houses in the area were set ablaze by the explosion.

"We can't yet give details on the number of people inside the houses," he said.

Haiti is in the midst of a severe fuel shortage as gangs have seized gas lines.

Fuel tank explodes killing at least 40 in the city of Cap-Haitien – dozens injured in blast.

