When deadly tornadoes hit US state, woman claims 'superman' saved her life

In sort of a rerun of a superhero movie, a woman claims that she was saved by a 'superman' when the deadly tornadoes hit the US state of Kentucky.

The woman, Autumn Kirks, was working at the Mayfield candle factory, when the tornadoes struck. Kirks lost her boyfriend Lannis Ward in the natural calamity.

The death toll from record tornadoes that ripped over hundreds of miles of Kentucky this weekend was expected to top 100 with many still missing as rescuers scrambled to examine wreckage.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated this was the deadliest tornado event in the state's history.

To meet the demands for the Christmas holiday, the candle factory was operating "24/7".

When the tornadoes hit, the woman and three others got trapped in the hallway under a concrete wall before it was lifted by an unidentified man, who brought everyone to safety. Kirks called the unidentified man as "superman".

If not for him, Kirks, said, "I feel like I would probably still be under that wall. I don’t know who he was. I wish I did, so I could thank him. We got to safety because of him."

Kirks gave the account of the incident to Fox News host Neil Cavuto in a touching interview on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)