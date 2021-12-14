US waitress gets fired for refusing to share $4,400 tip with restaurant

In a bizarre incident, a waitress was fired after she refused to share a hefty tip of $4,400 with the restaurant she was working with in the United States recently.

The waitress, Ryan Brandt, was working at Oven and Tap in Bentonville, Arkansas when some generous customers at a table gave her the tip or collective gratuity of $4,400, reported KNWA.

Grant Wise, a diner at the eatery, said, “It was an incredible thing to do, and to see her reaction was awesome, to see what that meant to her, the impact that it’s had on her life already.”

Brandt said, “I was told that I have to give the cash over to my shift manager, and I would be taking home 20%.”

In over three years on the job, she said that she was never asked to split tips with others.

“It was devastating. I borrowed a significant amount for student loans. Most of them were turned off because of the pandemic, but they’re turning back on in January, and that’s a harsh reality,” Brandt said.

Finally, Brandt got the tip money but was fired for what the restaurant said was a breach of policy.

In a statement over the incident to KNWA, Oven and Top said that out of respect to employees, they will not discuss the details of a termination.

