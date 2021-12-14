Belarus court sentences opposition leader to 18 years in prison

A Belarus court has reportedly sentenced opposition leader Syarhei Tikhanovsky to 18 years in prison.

Tikhanovsky had spearheaded protests against Belarus President Lukashenko last year. A politician Mikola Statkevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Syarhei Tikhanovsky's wife Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who is in exile hit out against the court's decision saying that it was an act of "revenge" by the current government.

Tikhanovsky was arrested last year as he prepared to take on President Lukashenko in the election held in August. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was forced to flee to Lithuania amid protests after Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in the polls.

Sviatlana said the verdict was "illegal" while adding: "I will continue to defend the person I love, who has become a leader for millions of Belarusians."

Earlier this year, a court had convicted ex-presidential contender Viktor Babariko for 14 years over corruption charges. Another leader Maria Kolesnikova was sentenced to eleven years in prison.

(With inputs from Agencies)

