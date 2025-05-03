Australia’s Anthony Albanese won a historic second term in Australia on Saturday (May 3), marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has won a second consecutive term. His centre-left Labor Party is poised to retain its majority government.

India continued its offensive against Pakistan and announced a slew of tough decisions that will severely impact the economy of the neighbouring country over its continued support to cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Australia Election Result: Anthony Albanese secures historic second term as Labor Party set to retain majority

India cracks the whip again, bans all Pak imports, mails and parcels, bars port access to ships

From Trump's rival to Trump’s problem solver: How Marco Rubio landed four top roles; critics say he did it by ‘becoming a doormat’

Once dismissed by Donald Trump as “Li’l Marco”, Marco Rubio is now one of the most powerful figures in the Trump administration, holding not just one, but four top jobs. His transformation from political lightweight to presidential fixer has surprised many in Washington.

'Both blessing & curse': FBI boss Kash Patel spends more time in nightclubs than office and people are relieved, here's why

FBI director Kash Patel is said to be seen more in nightclubs than in his office. Former FBI counter-intelligence official Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC's Morning Joe program said Kash Patel is spotted more at nightclubs and less at the office, but people are not complaining because they probably think that things could be bad if he would run the office.

‘Low quality troops, high casualties’: 99 Russian soldiers die for every kilometre gained in Ukraine and Putin doesn’t seem to care

Russia is pushing large numbers of troops into battle, but their progress in Ukraine is slowing sharply due to extremely high losses, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

'Yes...but cut that part': Elon Musk quips when asked if he regrets supporting Donald Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently asked in an interview if he regrets supporting Donald Trump, to which he responded with affirmation, before bursting into laughter and clarifying that he was joking.

‘He’s trying to colonise’: Elon Musk to add his own city, ‘Starbase’, to his empire - Here’s all you need to know

Residents in a small part of southern Texas are voting on whether to turn their neighbourhood into a brand-new city, one that would give Elon Musk’s SpaceX something close to its own government. The new city would be called Starbase, and it sits right where SpaceX carries out its rocket launches in Texas.

Flight searched at Sri Lanka airport on suspicion of Pahalgam attackers on board