Australia’s Anthony Albanese won a historic second term in Australia on Saturday (May 3), marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has won a second consecutive term. His centre-left Labor Party is poised to retain its majority government.

Advertisment

India continued its offensive against Pakistan and announced a slew of tough decisions that will severely impact the economy of the neighbouring country over its continued support to cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Click on the headlines for more

Australia Election Result: Anthony Albanese secures historic second term as Labor Party set to retain majority

Advertisment

Anthony Albanese Photograph: (X/AnthonyAlbanese)

Australia’s Anthony Albanese won a historic second term in Australia on Saturday (May 3), marking the first time in 21 years that an Australian prime minister has won a second consecutive term. His centre-left LaborParty is poised to retain its majority government

India cracks the whip again, bans all Pak imports, mails and parcels, bars port access to ships

Advertisment

PM Modi, Shahbaz Sharif Photograph: (Reuters)

India continued its offensive against Pakistan and announced a slew of tough decisions that will severely impact the economy of the neighbouring country over its continued support to cross-border terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack

From Trump's rival to Trump’s problem solver: How Marco Rubio landed four top roles; critics say he did it by ‘becoming a doormat’

US President Donald Trump, Marco Rubio Photograph: (Reuters, Wion Web Team)

Once dismissed by Donald Trump as “Li’l Marco”, Marco Rubio is now one of the most powerful figures in the Trump administration, holding not just one, but four top jobs. His transformation from political lightweight to presidential fixer has surprised many in Washington.

'Both blessing & curse': FBI boss Kash Patel spends more time in nightclubs than office and people are relieved, here's why

Photograph: (Reuters)

FBI director Kash Patel is said to be seen more in nightclubs than in his office. Former FBI counter-intelligence official Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC's Morning Joe program said Kash Patel is spotted more at nightclubs and less at the office, but people are not complaining because they probably think that things could be bad if he would run the office.

‘Low quality troops, high casualties’: 99 Russian soldiers die for every kilometre gained in Ukraine and Putin doesn’t seem to care

(Representative Image) A Russian service member rides in the back of a military buggy during combat training at a firing range in Russia's Krasnodar region. Photograph: (Reuters)

Russia is pushing large numbers of troops into battle, but their progress in Ukraine is slowing sharply due to extremely high losses, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

'Yes...but cut that part': Elon Musk quips when asked if he regrets supporting Donald Trump

Photograph: (Reuters)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently asked in an interview if he regrets supporting Donald Trump, to which he responded with affirmation, before bursting into laughter and clarifying that he was joking. 

‘He’s trying to colonise’: Elon Musk to add his own city, ‘Starbase’, to his empire - Here’s all you need to know

The new city would be called Starbase, and it sits right where SpaceX carries out its rocket launches in Texas. Photograph: (Reuters, Wion Web Team)

Residents in a small part of southern Texas are voting on whether to turn their neighbourhood into a brand-new city, one that would give Elon Musk’s SpaceX something close to its own government. The new city would be called Starbase, and it sits right where SpaceX carries out its rocket launches in Texas.

Flight searched at Sri Lanka airport on suspicion of Pahalgam attackers on board

Representative image Photograph: (ANI)

A Sri Lankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai was subjected to a comprehensive security search at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo on Saturday. The special security operation was carried out after Indian intelligence flagged potential suspects linked to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Anticlimax! RB Leipzig score stoppage time goal as Harry Kane and Bayern Munich made to wait for Bundesliga title

Anticlimax! RB Leipzig score stoppage time goal as Harry Kane and Bayern Munich made to wait for Bundesliga title Photograph: (AFP)

Harry Kane and Bayern Munich will have to wait for another day as a stoppage time goal from Yussuf Poulsen denied them the title on Saturday (May 3). Playing at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Bayern needed to win the match to lift the Bundesliga title as early as matchday 32.

Singer Sonu Nigam clarifies his Pahalgam comments made at recent Bengaluru concert

Sonu NIgam Photograph: (Instagram/sonunigamofficial)

Singer Sonu Nigam has landed in controversy following alleged comments made about the Kannada language during his recent concert in Bengaluru. A police complaint has been filed by a pro-Kannada organisation, accusing the singer of making offensive remarks that have upset local sentiments.

 