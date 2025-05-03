Party is poised to retain its majority government, with projections from the Australian Electoral Commission showing the Labor Party holding 70 seats.

Peter Dutton, leader of the conservative Liberal party, conceded defeat and lost his own seat - similar to the fate of Canada's conservatives and their leader whose election loss days earlier was also attributed to a Trump backlash. Dutton conceded defeat, saying, "We didn’t do well enough during this campaign, that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that." "Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success tonight. It’s an historic occasion for the Labor Party and we recognise that," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Albanese on his victory and said that he is looking forward to strengthening India-Australia ties.

Congratulations @AlboMP on your resounding victory and re-election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the enduring faith of the Australian people in your leadership. I look forward to working together to further deepen the India-Australia… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2025

In 2007, Albanese became a senior minister when Labor swept to power and remained an influential figure. He also served as Deputy PM in Kevin Rudd’s brief second stint as prime minister, then ran for opposition leader in 2013. In 2019, he became the leader of a demoralised Labor Party after its unexpected election defeat. He became the PM in 2022, ending a decade of rule by the Liberal-National coalition.

The 36-day campaign was largely based on issues regarding high living costs and US President Donald Trump's tariffs but there were a few moments of unscripted levity. Albanese tumbled backwards off the stage at a heaving campaign rally, while Dutton drew blood when he hit an unsuspecting cameraman in the head with a stray football.

