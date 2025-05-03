Tesla CEO Elon Musk was recently asked in an interview if he regrets supporting Donald Trump, to which he responded with affirmation, before bursting into laughter and clarifying that he was joking.

In an interview with Fox News, Musk was asked if he regrets supporting Trump, and doing what he has done for President Trump, to which he quips, "Yes...No..cut that part...I was trying to be funny... You caught me!"

"I think it is essential for Trump to win so that America remained a great ...that we would reach greater heights...Some very basic things needed to happen - secure borders, and safe cities where we can walk around without fear of being attacked, we need to strive to do great things to exceed what we've done in the past."

He also added that if Donald Trump had not won and the Democrats had won the elections, illegal immigration and unfair trade policies would have been common. He even said, "Democrats would convert America into a one-party state."

Musk gives insights about his 100 days in the White House

Earlier, in his remarks to reporters, Musk provided the most detailed overview of DOGE. Musk, who spent roughly a quarter billion dollars to fuel Trump’s White House victory last November, said his future work for DOGE would still be conducted from a tiny perch inside the West Wing, what he calls a “micro-office” with a window that offers just a “glimmer of sunlight” but no real view, Bloomberg reported.

“It has a view of nothing — it has a window but all you see is, like, an HVAC unit, which is fine because it’s harder to shoot me,” Musk told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. “There’s not a good line of sight.” Musk, who’s also the CEO of SpaceX, said.

Musk also offered an extraordinary glimpse into his status as a trusted Trump ally — one marked by occasional video games in his West Wing office as well as overnight stays in the Lincoln Bedroom, where he said he slept at Trump’s invitation. “We’ll be on Air Force One or Marine One and he’s like, ‘Hey do you want to stay over?’ I’m like, ‘Sure,’ and he sends me to the Lincoln Bedroom,” Musk recalled. “I haven’t requested it — to be clear.”

With the president’s encouragement, Musk said he’s also gotten ice cream from the White House kitchen — eating “a tub” of rich caramel Haagen-Dazs “Don’t tell RFK,” Musk quipped. Musing on the persistence of the name “DOGE” — now adopted by caucuses in the House and Senate — Musk reminded reporters the title started as a meme coin, as per Bloomberg.

