Elon Musk plans to shift his political focus while preparing to become a prominent Republican donor in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. This move comes as he reduces his official Trump administration responsibilities based on information from four sources who have direct knowledge of the matter.

Musk announced his intention to spend less time in governmental roles at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) by working just one or two days per week beginning in May. His special government employee appointment must end in May because the 130-day limit on his temporary status will reach completion.

Sources indicate that despite reducing his daily involvement in government activities Musk intends to advise Trump informally and direct his efforts toward political spending and influence expansion. Through his platform X and substantial financial assets Elon Musk is predicted to make significant contributions in backing Republican political candidates across America.

One source who knows about Musk's plans affirmed that "Elon believes his finances together with media influence extend beyond his government responsibilities."

During his stint at DOGE, Musk executed substantial workforce reductions while dealing with increasing transparency issues and sustained conflicts with government officials at high levels. His frequent disputes included combats with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Secretary Marco Rubio for state and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Musk's relationship with Bessent reached its breaking point when he deleted her from being one of his followers on X while simultaneously attacking Peter Navarro who worked as Trump's trade adviser.

Musk's appearance created significant problems between him and the legislators who served in government. The recent town hall meetings in Republican districts have become hostile toward DOGE and Musk after members of Congress complained about program funding reductions in their areas.

Despite the turbulence, Musk remains a close Trump ally. He famously wielded a red chainsaw at February’s Conservative Political Action Conference, calling it “the chainsaw for bureaucracy.” DOGE claims to have saved taxpayers USD 160 billion, though its figures have been marred by frequent errors and corrections.

Public sentiment toward Musk has cooled sharply. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 58% of Americans view him unfavorably, up from the mid-30s in 2022. Tesla’s sales and stock price have declined, and protests have targeted Musk’s political leanings and corporate influence.