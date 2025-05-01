A 115-year-old British woman has become the world's oldest person. Ethel Caterham who lives at a care home in Surrey, London reached the milestone after the death of a Brazilian nun Sister Inah Canabarro Lucas, at the age of 116, said the Guinness World Records

Born on August 21, 1909, Ethel is the second youngest of eight children. She has outlived her husband and both her daughters and says the reason behind her longevity was "never arguing with anyone, I listen and I do what I like".

She is also the last living subject of King Edward VII, and the oldest British person ever, according to the "Oldest in Britain" database.

The King conveyed his "warmest good wishes" and "hoped that Ethel enjoys her incredibly special day", according to BBC.

The India connect and marriage

At the age of 18 she was brought to British India by a military family as an au pair. Three years later, Ethel returned to England and in 1931 she met her husband, Lt Col Norman Caterham and got married to him in 1933 at Salisbury Cathedral.

The couple had two daughters in Gibraltar and Hong Kong where Norman served as a senior officer in the Royal Army Pay Corps. Soon after having children they returned to Britain and in 1976 Ethel's husband died.

For over 50 years, Ethel has been living in Surrey and has three granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

“I’ve been all over the world and I’ve ended up in this lovely home, where everyone is falling over themselves for me, giving me everything I want,” Ethel was quoted as saying by The Guardian