Singer Sonu Nigam has landed in controversy following alleged comments made about the Kannada language during his recent concert in Bengaluru. A police complaint has been filed by a pro-Kannada organisation, accusing the singer of making offensive remarks that have upset local sentiments.

Advertisment

The singer broke his silence and shared an Instagram post clarifying the issue saying “There’s nothing like that. Everywhere, there are 4-5 such bad people, no matter which state they’re from. But it’s very important to remind them that you cannot let them threaten you, to make you sing. The whole world is doing it with love. When I come, I bring a one-hour set of Kannada songs. But those who provoke others, it’s very important to stop them right away," he said.

Advertisment

Also Read: Watch: Sonu Nigam refers to the Pahalgam attack as a fan demands him to sing in Kannada; Internet has mixed reaction

Complaint filed by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike

The incident occurred during a concert held on April 25–26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology. According to the complaint, the controversy began when a student in the audience requested Nigam to perform a Kannada song. In response, he allegedly remarked, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada... this is exactly why the incident happened in Pahalgam," referring to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisment

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Arjun Kapoor and more pay their last respects to Niramal Kapoor

The comment, now circulating widely on social media, has drawn backlash for allegedly linking a simple cultural request to an act of violence. The complaint was filed by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV).

Allegations of promoting linguistic tension

In his complaint, Dharmaraj claimed Nigam’s comment "deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community" and accused the singer of inciting linguistic tension. He further alleged that Nigam’s comparison equated Kannada pride with intolerance, thereby portraying Kannadigas in a negative light.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire and Ash first look at Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri from James Cameron's magnum opus is here

Dharmaraj urged authorities to book the singer under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to promoting enmity, criminal defamation, and outraging linguistic sentiments.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Rapper HanumanKind collaborated with Anirudh Ravichander for Thalapathy Vijay's last movie