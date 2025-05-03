Harry Kane and Bayern Munich will have to wait for another day as a stoppage time goal from Yussuf Poulsen denied them the title on Saturday (May 3). Playing at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Bayern needed to win the match to lift the Bundesliga title as early as matchday 32. While they looked on course with a 3-2 lead heading into the stoppage time, a late goal from Poulsen saw the match end in a draw, meaning Bayern were not able to seal the title mathematically.

Advertisment

Kane denied title late on

Playing against Leipzig, Bayern needed a win to seal the Bundesliga title but found themselves 0-2 down at the break with Benjamin Sesko scoring in the 11th minute. The lead was doubled in the 39th minute when Lukas Klostermann scored for the home side. The scoreline meant, both Bayern and Harry Kane needed three goals to win the title if they had to seal the title on Saturday.

Head coach Vincent Kompany would then make tactical altercations at break which led the Bavarians back into the contest. Eric Dier in the 62nd minute pulled one back and moments later from the restart Bayern equalised as Michael Olise scored in less than 60 seconds. The game was turned on its head in the 83rd minute when Leroy Sane scored to give Bayern a 3-2 lead.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | IPL 2025: Kagiso Rabada serving suspension after testing positive for recreational drug



The result meant Kompany’s side was winning the Bundesliga title heading into stoppage time only for anticlimax to strike. In the 94th minute, virtually on the final kick of the match, Yussuf Poulsen scored to mathematically deny Bayern and Kane the title.

When can Bayern win Bundesliga?

Advertisment

While the title race is not over, it could officially come to an end on Sunday if Bayer Leverkusen fail to win against Freiburg. Any other result than a win for Leverkusen will see Bayern as champions on Sunday. In case Xabi Alonso’s side wins on Sunday against Freiburg, then a home win or a draw for Bayern on May 10 against Borussia Mönchengladbach will seal the title. They will also lift the title on that day as it will be their final home game of the season.