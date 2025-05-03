South Africa and Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has been provisionally banned following the use of a recreational drug, the player confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Rabada issues statement

“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in a statement.

“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.

“I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.”

"I couldn't have gone through this alone. I'd like to thank my agent, CSA , and Gujarat Titans for their support. I'd also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel. Most importantly I'd like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.

"Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft."

Rabada' statement Photograph: (X)