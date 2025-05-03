South Africa and Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada has been provisionally banned following the use of a recreational drug, the player confirmed in a statement on Saturday.
Rabada issues statement
“As has been reported, I recently returned to South Africa from participating in the IPL for personal reasons. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in a statement.
“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me. It goes beyond my personal aspirations.
“I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.”