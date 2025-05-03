Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli powered to a shock pole position in Friday's qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race, delivering a sizzling final lap to become the youngest-ever driver to take pole in Formula One.

The 18-year-old Antonelli stormed to the front of the grid for Saturday's race with a fastest lap of 1:26.482 to leave the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in second and third.

"It was a very intense qualifying. I felt really good since this morning and I felt good going into qualifying. I put everything together, so really happy to get the first pole," said the teenager. "Tomorrow will be nice to start on the front row, will be a bit of a different feeling."

The rookie, who only passed his driving test in January, entered F1's record books last month when he became the youngest driver to lead a race, breaking a record held by Max Verstappen from 2016 in Japan.

Having added another record, he said he felt the weekend off after the Saudi Grand Prix had been important to him in his rookie season.

"Every weekend I learn massively. Last week, having a break really helped me to gather information and process it all and recharging the batteries, it was really good," he said.

"The whole qualifying I felt I was able to make a step lap by lap. I'm much more aware of how to do a consistent warm up and extract more out of the tyres but there's a lot to improve.

'Every weekend I get more confident with the car'

"Every weekend I get more confident with the car, can play with it more and explore the limits. At the same time, I can understand more from the set-up and give much better feedback which allows the team to improve the car."

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff was purring in the paddock after the stunning display from the Bologna born driver. "He's a young man... Hopefully we make a lot of fun in the future, a lot of happiness," he said.

"It's about the trajectory. It's not whether it's a pole in the sprint, or tomorrow, he has done it and he's quickest."

Antonelli's British teammate George Russell had to settle for fifth place on the grid. "I've been struggling a little bit today, a little bit off the pace, not been so comfortable," he said.

"We just wanted to go on the early side because ultimately I didn't quite have that confidence, and we thought maybe if there's a yellow or a red at the end of the session, it will come our way.

"P5 today, not great, more to improve, but amazing for Kimi and the team. Massive congrats to Kimi. Really pleased to see. He did an amazing job. He has been really quick all day. Really impressive."

Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who announced the birth of a daughter on Friday, finished in fourth place. There was more frustration for Ferrari with Charles Leclerc finishing sixth, a place ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"Bad. The lap was good. But the pace is just not at all there for now, so it's a bit annoying but it's the way it is for now," said the Monte-Carlo racer.

"I'll try my best tomorrow to try to do something special with the start, but to be honest, there’s not much room for improvement today. It was just... that's the pace of the car."

Hamilton said he didn't see much chance to move up in Saturday's sprint. "Not really. I think all the cars ahead are faster. I don't know what else to say," he admitted.

Earlier, McLaren's championship leader Piastri was fastest in the opening practice session for Sunday's Grand Prix. The Australian's fastest lap of 1:27.18 was 0.56 seconds ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with Max Verstappen of Red Bull third quickest.

British driver Oliver Bearman of Haas spun and crashed into the barriers on turn 12 with the red flag bringing an end to the only practice session of the weekend.

