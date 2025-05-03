In a dominant performance that further solidified her status among the best of her era, Good Cheer was unbeaten in the 151st Kentucky Oaks on May 2, 2025, at Churchill Downs. Running through a rain-affected, muddy track, the Godolphin-owned filly remained undeterred by the conditions, rallying mightily down the stretch under jockey Luis Saez.

Trained by Brad Cox, Good Cheer built her flawless record to seven for as many lifetime starts, cementing her domination of the 3-year-old filly division. The win also was the third career Kentucky Oaks victory for Cox, coming on the heels of Monomoy Girl's win in 2018 and Shedaresthedevil's 2020 success.

The filly came into the race as 6-5 favorite, courtesy of a string of strong performances in the buildup to the Oaks. She had already won the Grade II Rachel Alexandra Stakes and the Fair Grounds Oaks, both comfortably. With three previous victories at Churchill Downs, including a very strong debut, Good Cheer's familiarity with the track was established from the outset.

Aided by a sluggish break and traffic early in the race, Saez hung back patiently. Steering her to a wide swing on the far turn, Good Cheer passed her rivals, leading away convincingly in the stretch. Her time indicated both speed and versatility, important attributes which have enabled her to win all seven of her starts by a combined total of more than 44 lengths.

The filly's owners are now considering their next move, with rumors building of a possible Belmont Stakes or other top summer stakes bid. Her Oaks performance has only fueled expectations for what may be a historic season.