Gujarat Titans registered a 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday (May 2) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Gujarat Titans are currently second in the points table with seven wins out of the 10 matches played. They are closely followed by Royal Challenges Bengaluru who have the same points but lack behind on net run rate (NRR).

However, swashbuckling all-rounder Rashid Khan has not been able to make his mark for the franchise. He has been struggling to take wickets, and the batsmen are scoring sixes and boundaries against him. He has produced costly overs, but the team management is standing firm behind him and backing him to find his form as the playoffs near.

On Saturday, Rashid Khan opened up about the team’s performance, his personal challenges, and what lies ahead as the league heads into the playoffs. With the team sitting comfortably in the hunt for a playoff spot, Rashid offered a deep and candid reflection on the season so far and the competition that lies ahead.

Rashid started by acknowledging that the Titans’ campaign has been a positive one overall, with the team winning seven out of their ten matches so far. Despite a strong performance, Rashid noted that the loss to Rajasthan Royals, a setback that came unexpectedly, reminded them of the volatile nature of T20 cricket. "We lost only one match to Rajasthan Royals, but it was a close contest. In fhis format of the game, you can’t predict anything; one game can change the entire momentum,” he said.

However, Rashid stressed that the team’s focus remains sharp, and they’re determined to maintain their level of play through the business end of the league. “We’ve done well overall, but we should not take anything for granted. Every team is fighting for a spot in the playoffs, and it’s a tough race. The competition is tight, and there’s still a lot to play for,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Rashid highlighted the upcoming clash against Mumbai Indians as a significant challenge for the team. Mumbai has been in excellent form, winning several matches consecutively, making this one of the most anticipated encounters of the season. Rashid is aware of the stakes, emphasising that games like these define a team’s campaign. “It’s going to be a massive challenge for us. Mumbai has been playing really well, and it’s matches like these that determine where you end up. We’ll need to bring our best to the table,” he said.

'We need to focus one game at a time'

Rashid also pointed out that the Titans will have to handle the pressure of the race for the playoffs, where the margin for error is razor-thin. “We’ve still got work to do. Every match now is about staying in the hunt. We need to focus on one game at a time, and right now, Mumbai is our only focus.”

While Gujarat Titans as a team have excelled, Rashid Khan has faced his own set of challenges. As one of the best bowlers in world cricket, Rashid’s standards are sky-high, and he admitted that this season hasn’t seen him at his best. “I haven’t been able to bowl to my usual standards this season. I feel like I’ve missed the right line and length a few times, and as a result, I haven’t been able to put the same pressure on the batters,” he admitted.

Despite this, Rashid remains committed to improving his game. "The key is to maintain consistency and work on execution in every match. I’m looking to keep refining my bowling and improve my performance for the team," he added.

Despite the increasing speculation about Gujarat Titans potentially lifting the IPL trophy, Rashid emphasised the importance of focusing on the immediate task. The team’s collective aim is not to get ahead of themselves, but to keep their attention on the upcoming matches and securing their spot in the playoffs first. “We’re not thinking about the title right now. Our focus is on getting into the playoffs. Our plan is to keep it simple. That’s the first step,” Rashid said.

He acknowledged that while the ultimate goal is always the trophy, the team’s immediate objective is ensuring they remain consistent and make the playoffs. Only then will they look towards the final stages of the tournament.

Rashid also discussed how the pressure of big games is part and parcel of T20 cricket. "The competition is so intense in the IPL, and every game matters. In these situations, you must focus on execution, even if you’re not taking wickets. The most important thing is to maintain pressure, bowl your best balls, and let the game unfold naturally," he signed off.