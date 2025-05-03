Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are out of the IPL 2025 playoff race, but still have plenty riding on them. Facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a marquee away clash on Saturday (May 3) in Bengaluru, they would aim to make it Even Stevens this time, having already lost to them at home earlier. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said the team will not lower its guard despite a dismal run this season.

Chennai is languishing at the bottom of the points table with just four points in ten contested matches, while the RCB is sitting in the top half, having won seven games and closing in on the top-four berth. RCB has all to play for in its quest for a maiden IPL title, but if CSK can work on ‘specifics’, which Hussey didn’t shed too much light on, they can cause an upset, keeping the race for the playoffs alive.

"We're certainly not going to panic and throw everything out just because it hasn't gone well this year," Hussey said ahead of the RCB clash. "But we definitely need to tidy up on a few areas. There's been lots of conversations...it's given us a really clear view on what we need to look at for next season."

Meanwhile, Chennai’s IPL success has always had everything to do with their win record at Chepauk, something that was the difference this time. Considering they lost just seven matches at home in the past four seasons (2015, 2019, 2023 and 2024), where they played all their home matches at Chepauk, losing five alone this time rings alarm bells.

"It's surprising, isn't it, to lose so many games at home," he said. "Other teams are getting better at playing at Chepauk as well... the dew's played a bit of a factor too, making it easier to bat second. But I think it comes down to the way we've played in general, too many mistakes with bat, ball, and in the field.

"It's something that's hurt us because we love playing in front of our home fans, and they turn up in great numbers and support us every time, and we love to have big wins in front of them. So it has been disappointing certainly to lose games at home,” he continued.

Motivation remains

Given it’s never easy to keep the squad motivated if the team has nothing to look forward to, Hussey revealed Yellow Army is still motivated to end the season well and perhaps cause a few upsets.

"There's a lot of motivation in the squad. Plus, they're a very proud group. We're very proud to play for CSK. Massive fan base, and so you want to put in good performances to please the fans as well. I think the players really understand their responsibility and give 100% effort for every single match.

"It's a great opportunity for some guys to get a chance to play in the IPL. Hopefully, they can grab their chances and shore up their spot in the squad for the next few years. That's probably it. A few wins and a few players who have taken their opportunities that would be fantastic by the end of the season," he said.