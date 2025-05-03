FBI director Kash Patel is said to be seen more in nightclubs than in his office. Former FBI counter-intelligence official Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC's Morning Joe program said Kash Patel is spotted more at nightclubs and less at the office, but people are not complaining because they probably think that things could be bad if he would run the office.

Yeah well, reportedly, he's been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building," Figliuzzi replied. "And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly," he said.

"So this is both a blessing and a curse, because if you, if he's, really trying to run things without his experience, without any experience level, things could be bad. If he's not plugged in, things could be bad. But he's allowing agents to run things so we don't know where this is going," he added.

Figliuzzi also revealed that the FBI headquarters is chaos as nobody knows what's happening from day to day. "People don't know what's happening from day to day."

He said that Kash Patel has been allegedly working from his home in Las Vegas. "There's also been reporting, I believe, from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, that Patel spent a lot of his time at his home in Las Vegas –– he's been sort of working remotely for at least part of the week," Figliuzzi said.

This revelation on Patel comes after Senate Democrats demanded a formal probe into Patel’s use of FBI resources, particularly the agency’s private jets. CBS News reported that the U.S. Government Accountability Office may soon investigate the nature and costs of Patel’s travel, and whether any personal trips were improperly charged to taxpayers.

