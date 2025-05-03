A Sri Lankan Airlines flight arriving from Chennai was subjected to a comprehensive security search at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Colombo on Saturday. The special security operation was carried out after Indian intelligence flagged potential suspects linked to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The airline confirming the operation in a statement said, "Flight UL 122, operated by aircraft 4R-ALS, which arrived in Colombo from Chennai at 11:59 hrs today (3 May), was subjected to a comprehensive security search upon arrival. This was carried out in coordination with local authorities following an alert from the Chennai Area Control Centre regarding a suspect wanted in India who was believed to be on board."

"The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and subsequently cleared for further operations. However, as a result of the mandatory security procedure, the next scheduled service, Flight UL 308 to Singapore, has been delayed.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority, and we strive to ensure that the highest standards of safety are consistently maintained," the airline further said.

The Pahalgam attack

In one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, 26 people were gunned down by terrorists having links to Pakistan, in the Baisaran meadow on April 22. Known as ‘mini-Switzerland', Baisaran is located at a distance of 5 kilometres from the main centre of Pahalgam.

The meadow is accessible only by foot or ponies and is also a popular trekking location. The rugged, steep, difficult to traverse terrain made it a likely target by terrorists. Also there were no vehicles available nearby and no structures to hide when the attack unfolded.