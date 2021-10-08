Top 10 world news: Afghanistan mosque blast, Tata Sons takes control of Air India, and more

A bomb ripped through a mosque filled with Shia Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing or injuring at least 100 people, according to a Taliban police officer. Meanwhile, the Indian government announced on Friday that Tata Sons has been chosen as the winning bidder to take over state-run carrier Air India, bringing an end to years of negotiations to privatise the financially ailing airline. The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is being awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for safeguarding freedom of expression, ‘which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace’.

At least 100 killed in Afghanistan's Kunduz mosque blast: Taliban official

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb, which occurred in Kunduz, the capital of Kunduz province, but Islamic State terrorists have a long history of assaulting Afghanistan's Shia minority.

More people are interested in Covid booster than first or second shot: CDC

As per the study, 390,444 people are getting the booster shot on a daily basis, whereas only 288,105 people are getting their first shot and 276,539 people are getting fully vaccinated.

Tata Sons wins the bid for acquiring national carrier Air India for Rs 180bn

Tata Sons, the holding company for the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate, bid Rs 180 billion ($2.40 billion) for the government's 100% stake in Air India, a finance ministry official told reporters.

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

Maria Ressa is a Filipino-American journalist, an author and the co-founder and CEO of Rappler. Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov is a Russian journalist who is known as the Editor-in-Chief of the a Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta.

'Here for the articles': Pornhub goes up as Facebook servers were down

Popular X-rated website, Pornhub has revealed that their traffic surged by as much as 10.5 per cent, which equates to about half a million extra users per hour during the hours that the Facebook servers were down.

New gang? China's 'dancing grannies' become a problem for locals

Middle-aged and older women in China and their love for singing and dancing are becoming a problem for locals.

WHO COVID-19 Update: High infection rate in 0-19 age group in India, globally new cases fall by 9%

World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, issued this week, cited this cross-sectional study. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focused on demographic characteristics, including severe illness and mortality rates.

Welcome back, Air India: Ratan Tata tweets as airline returns to Bombay House

The transaction brings Air India full circle, since it was launched in 1932 as Tata Airlines by family heir and aviation enthusiast Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata.

Spanish doctor writes 'current illness: homosexual' for a gay woman

A woman visited the Reina Sofía hospital in the city of Murcia for a check-up. When she was handed over the report, a piece of paper read "Current illness: homosexual".

NASA posts video of 'moon parade' with Saturn in background

The ringed beauty is a sight to behold on its own. The majestic planet and its rings can easily be spotted in the night sky using even a mid-sized telescope.