New gang? China's 'dancing grannies' become a problem for locals

Middle-aged and older women in China and their love for singing and dancing are becoming a problem for locals.

Usually called as the 'dancing grannies', these women gather in groups during the early hours of morning or late afternoon. These women, in their 'gangs', gather in corners of local parks and sporting grounds.

These grannies play loud music and dance around to celebrate their 'cultural revolution'. However, locals are complaining that their music is 'too loud'.

While locals have been complaining, online and offline, about these gangs of women playing super loud music, majority of them are too afraid to confront them.

One of the locals even came up with a tech solution: a remote stun gun-style device that can reportedly disable a speaker from 50 metres away.

"Downstairs is finally quiet. For two days the grannies thought their speaker is not working!," said one on Taobao, China’s version of eBay. Readers labelled it as a ‘social justice’ product that will help people become the 'boss of the neighbourhood'.

The dancing grannies, on the other hand, claim that this is one of the most popular, fun and harmless way of socialising available to them, many of whom live alone in bigger cities. These grannies are known to shop together, cook and eat with each other and do several other activities that can help form stronger bonds.

While the locals appreciate the motive behind it, they complain that square dancing has been ruining their peace, especially in thickly populated areas.

The state media, however, describes this activity as a "positive and effective way to reduce the medical and financial burden as well as increase the life quality of older people".

Locals of these areas, however, complain that these gangs of 'dancing grannies' are getting out of control. Now these grannies have also been spotted fighting with young people playing in basketball courts or football fields as the women gangs claim it is their space to dance.

"Most of them are the products of the Red Guard era, they don’t respect society or the environment," a young Chinese resident of Guiyang, who did not want to be named, told the Guardian. "Square dancing is a problem left over from history. Many elderly people feel that the whole China is built by their generation. They have the absolute voice and status. We young people have done nothing, and of course are not qualified to question them."