WHO COVID-19 Update: High infection rate in 0-19 age group in India, globally new cases fall by 9%

A cross-sectional study in India has shown an increased number of COVID-19 infections in those between the ages of 0-19 and in women, a higher mortality rate and more incidences of post-vaccination infections with the Delta variant.

World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, issued this week, cited this cross-sectional study. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, focused on demographic characteristics, including severe illness and mortality rates.

Researchers conducted this study in India among COVID-19 cases caused by the B.1 variant (a non-Variant Of Concern) and the B.1.617.2 Delta variant (a Variant Of Concern).

"Using viral genomic sequences from 9,500 COVID-19 patients, the study found an increased number of infections among younger age groups (0-19 years) and women, a lower mean age for infection and symptomatic illness/hospitalisation, higher mortality and more frequent incidences of post-vaccination infections with Delta variant compared to the non-VOC (B.1) variant," the WHO update said.

The update also stated that worldwide, the number of weekly COVID-19 cases and deaths has been declining since August. Compared to the previous week, the number of cases plunged by 9 per cent, while death rates remained the same.

During the week of September 27 to October 3, 2021, 3.1 million new cases and just over 54,000 new deaths were reported.

Globally, there have been more than 234 million confirmed cases and about 4.8 million deaths.

Except for the European region, all regions reported a decline in new cases this week. The African Region reported the largest decrease of 43 per cent, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean Region at 21 per cent and the South-East Asia Region at 19 per cent.

