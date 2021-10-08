India logs 21,257 new Covid cases, 271 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases and 271 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said in its latest update on Friday.



With the new fatalities, the country's overall death toll has increased to 4,50,127, according to the Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 24,963 patients recovered, taking the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,32,25,2210.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The active caseload is presently 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.

Active cases presently constitute 0.71 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.64 per cent, remains less than 3 per cent for the last 105 days now, while the daily positivity rate is 1.53 per cent, having remained below 3 per cent for the last 39 days and below 5 per cent for 122 consecutive days now.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 13,85,706 tests being conducted, taking the cumulative total to over 58 crore.

With 50,17,753 vaccine doses administered in the same duration, India's COVID-19 inoculation coverage crossed the 93 crore mark as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Friday.

This has been achieved through 90,68,525 sessions.

Over 94.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through the Centre as well as the direct state procurement category.

However, more than 8.22 cr unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the Health Ministry said.