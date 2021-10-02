India, UK in talks for early resolution on Covid travel rules row

India and UK are holding talks for an early resolution on Covid travel guidelines row.

New Delhi, in a tit-for-tat move, has mandated a 10-day mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for UK nationals arriving in the country from October 04. This is irrespective of vaccination status. New Delhi's decision is seen as a political strategic decision and comes in the backdrop of UK's travel guidelines announced last month which were seen discriminatory.

"We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," British High Commission spokesperson said.

The new rules for UK nationals also include pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, another RT-PCR test on arrival at airport and last one on day eight after arrival.

The UK rules were same with the biggest issue being London not recognising India's Covid vaccine certificates, irking New Delhi. Interestingly, India's new rules for UK also come into effect on October 04.

The British High Commission spokesperson pointed that, "over 62,500 student visas have been issued in the year ending June 2021, which is an increase of almost 30% as compared to the previous year. We want to make the process of travelling as easy as possible."

However, UK's travel's rules have already made a political dent in the New Delhi-London ties, which has been growing at a satisfactory pace with both PM Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson engaging many times.