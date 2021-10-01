India's counter to UK: British nationals to undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine on arrival

In the backdrop United Kingdom not recognising India's covid vaccine certificate, New Delhi has decided to impose reciprocal measures on UK nationals arriving in the country from the UK.

Under the new regulations that come into effect from October 4, UK nationals will need a pre-departure COVID-19 RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel, a COVID-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport, along with a third COVID-19 RT-PCR test on Day 8 of arrival.

Also read | UK approves Covishield but has problem with Indian vaccine certificates

However, most significantly, they will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at the destination address for 10 days following their arrival in India.

It will be applicable to all UK nationals irrespective of their vaccination status.

Watch | British arrogance: Indian vaccine certificates rejected

Sources said, "Authorities in the MoH&FW and MOCA would be taking steps to implement the new measures."

UK had announced new guidelines last month, which will come into effect on October 4.

Also read | India unhappy over changes in UK travel rules: Report

The guidelines were seen as discriminatory and include rules like quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days and COVID-19 test on or before day 2, another on or after day 8 for passengers who aren't fully vaccinated with UK authorised vaccines and certificates.

Interestingly India's new rules for the UK also come into effect on October 4.