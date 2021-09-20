India unhappy over changes in UK travel rules: Report

Change in UK travel restriction rules has upset Indian side, media reports said on Monday. The displeasure comes from the fact that Indian side had been engaging with the UK on diplomatic and ministerial level for acceptance of Indian vaccine certificates for travel to th UK.

UK changed travel rules on Friday and did away with the 'red, amber and green list'.

Under the changed rules, only those Indians who have received two shots of Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna or a single shot of Janssen vaccine “under an approved vaccination program in the UK, Europe, US or UK vaccine programme overseas” will be considered fully vaccinated.

UK government confirm tonight that if a person has been vaccinated in Africa, or South America, or countries including UAE, India, Turkey, Jordan, Thailand, Russia…



…you are considered “unvaccinated” and must follow “unvaccinated” rules ⛔️ = 10 day home quarantine & tests — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) September 17, 2021 ×

This effectively means that Indians who have received Covishield, or Indian version of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be considered unvaccinated. Such individuals will have to spend 10 days in quarantine after going to UK.

Exclusion of Covishield puts a lot of Indians at a disadvantage as it was one of the two main vaccines used for domestic immunisation program.

Indian side is upset as high ranking officials and even India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was involved in diplomatic effort to make Indians' travel to UK problem-free. The step taken by UK in spite of these hi-level efforts is thus not gone down well with India.