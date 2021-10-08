Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov

The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 is being awarded to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov for safeguarding freedom of expression, ‘which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace’.

Maria Ressa is a Filipino-American journalist, an author and the co-founder and CEO of Rappler. Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov is a Russian journalist who is known as the Editor-in-Chief of the a Russian newspaper, Novaya Gazeta.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia. At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," the committee said in a statement.

Last year, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to World Food Programme for its efforts on fighting hunger and food insecurity around the world.

Ressa has been awarded this prestigious award for her work throughout the years in exposing abuse of power, authoritarianism and misuse of violence in her home country, the Philippines. She also heads Rappler, which was founded in 2021 as one of the main and biggest investigative journalism company in the country.

"As a journalist and the Rappler’s CEO, Ressa has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression," the committee said. "Rappler has focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign. The number of deaths is so high that the campaign resembles a war waged against the country’s own population. Ms Ressa and Rappler have also documented how social media is being used to spread fake news, harass opponents and manipulate public discourse."

Meanwhile, Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting for freedom of rights and standing up as the voice of criticism and opposition in Russia, even under "increasingly challenging conditions".

"Novaja Gazeta is the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power. The newspaper’s fact-based journalism and professional integrity have made it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media," the committee said. "Since its start-up in 1993, Novaja Gazeta has published critical articles on subjects ranging from corruption, police violence, unlawful arrests, electoral fraud and ”troll factories” to the use of Russian military forces both within and outside Russia."

The committee also highlighted how the Russian journalist has carried on serving his duties even as him, his colleagues and his company was repeatedly attacked, harassed, threatened and even killed. "Despite the killings and threats, editor-in-chief Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the right of journalists to write anything they want about whatever they want, as long as they comply with the professional and ethical standards of journalism."

These two journalists have been awarded Nobel Peace Prize for being a strong supporter of fact-based and independent journalism. The two winners have managed to stand strong against all criticism and dangers throughout the years to help people exercise their rights to freedom, and motivate a more diverse and correct idea of democracy.

"The award of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov is intended to underscore the importance of protecting and defending these fundamental rights," the committee added.

Kremlin has also congratulated the 'courageous' Nobel Prize winner Muratov. We can congratulate Dmitry Muratov, he persistently works in accordance with his own ideals, he is devoted to them, he is talented, he is brave. Of course, it's a high grade and we congratulate him," Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov said.

Muratov dedicated his award to the six journalists who have lost their lives while doing their work for the betterment of the society. "I can't take credit for this. This is Novaya Gazeta's. It is that of those who died defending the right of people to freedom of speech," Muratov was cited by Russian news agency TASS as saying.