Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Published: Oct 05, 2021

Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi Photograph:( Twitter )

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics to Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi "for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems."

Scientists from Japan, Germany, and Italy have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi in 2021 for their "groundbreaking advances to our knowledge of complicated physical processes."

Syukuro Manabe, 90, and Klaus Hasselmann, 89, were recognised for their contributions to "physical modelling of Earth's climate, measuring variability, and accurately anticipating global warming."

The prize includes a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.14 million). The award money originates from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the prize's founder, who died in 1895.
Giorgio Parisi, 73, received the second part of the prize for “discovering the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

Manabe and Hasselmann "layed the cornerstone of our knowledge of the Earth's climate and how mankind impacts it," according to the panel.

Week of the Nobel Prize:

In a week of Nobel Prizes, medicine is always first.The physics prize is typically awarded on Tuesday, while the chemistry prize is awarded on Wednesday.

The Nobel Prizes for Literature and Peace will be announced later this week, followed by the Nobel Prizes for Economic Sciences.

(With inputs from agencies)

