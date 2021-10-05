Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi win 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics

Scientists from Japan, Germany, and Italy have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann, and Giorgio Parisi in 2021 for their "groundbreaking advances to our knowledge of complicated physical processes."



Syukuro Manabe, 90, and Klaus Hasselmann, 89, were recognised for their contributions to "physical modelling of Earth's climate, measuring variability, and accurately anticipating global warming."

The prize includes a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.14 million). The award money originates from a legacy left by Alfred Nobel, the prize's founder, who died in 1895.

Syukuro Manabe – awarded the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics – demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models. pic.twitter.com/jOZEnOSxGV — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Giorgio Parisi, 73, received the second part of the prize for “discovering the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales.”

Giorgio Parisi – awarded this year's #NobelPrize in Physics – discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems. pic.twitter.com/ggdbuauwcY — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

2021 #NobelPrize laureate Klaus Hasselmann created a model that links together weather and climate. His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide. pic.twitter.com/lWcGrm9SDW — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Manabe and Hasselmann "layed the cornerstone of our knowledge of the Earth's climate and how mankind impacts it," according to the panel.

Week of the Nobel Prize:

In a week of Nobel Prizes, medicine is always first.The physics prize is typically awarded on Tuesday, while the chemistry prize is awarded on Wednesday.

The Nobel Prizes for Literature and Peace will be announced later this week, followed by the Nobel Prizes for Economic Sciences.

