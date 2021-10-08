NASA posts video of 'moon parade' with Saturn in background

NASA posts spectacular image of things across the universe. One may be forgiven to think that NASA's lenses are always focussed at distant stars and galaxies. The space agency posts n-number of photos of distant celestial bodies after all! But NASA has a close eye on our planetary neighbourhood as well. And the results are no less breathtaking.

This time NASA has wowed people by posting a unique visualisation of Saturn, the most recognisable planet in our solar system. The ringed beauty is a sight to behold on its own. The majestic planet and its rings can easily be spotted in the night sky using even a mid-sized telescope.

So what's special about this new video?

NASA's visualisation, made based on images from Hubble Space Telescope show a 'moon parade'. This is to say that Saturn's moons can be seen in this video along with the beautuful planet. The sight mesmesrises the viewers.

"Time for a moon parade. Four of Saturn’s moons move across the face of their planet in this spectacular Hubble visualization...," NASA has said in its Instagram post. In the video, a shadow on one of the moons ON Saturn can also be seen. Check it out. Make sure you keep sound on.

Like any other NASA post, this one has got thumbs up from Instagram people. At the time of publishing of this story, the video has got more than 90,000 likes.

