There are some people who have been very hesitant about getting Covid vaccines, but there are also people who have been rushing to get booster shots.

A recent study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that more people are rushing to get Covid boosters on a daily basis, in comparison to the number of people getting their first or second dose.

As per the study, 390,444 people are getting the booster shot on a daily basis, whereas only 288,105 people are getting their first shot and 276,539 people are getting fully vaccinated on a daily basis by taking their second shot.

This is slowly becoming a trend. More people are worried about getting the booster shot than getting first or second shot. This has come at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) has been urging governments and leaders around the world to not start booster campaigns.

WHO has requested people to first allow citizens and of thirto people over the age of 65, d world countries to get vaccinated as those governments have been struggling to vaccinate even the vulnerable population.

"Vaccinating the unvaccinated remains the top priority, including through vaccination requirements," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday in a White House Covid-19 Response Team briefing.

The CDC data has revealed that more than 64 per cent of these booster shots have been administered to people over the age of 65 but only nine per cent of fully vaccinated people over the age of 65 have received the shot.

Many people are also claiming that they have been rushing to get their booster shot against the deadly coronavirus to make sure they they are able to protect other citizens too.