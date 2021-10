India has given a green light to vaccine producers to resume the export of covid-19 vaccines. The serum institute of India is set to send one million Covishield doses to Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. The Pune-based pharma giant has also been allowed to supply bulk vaccines to AstraZeneca in the United Kingdom. This export is due to a contractual obligation with the London-based firm. Meanwhile Bharat Biotech will also provide Iran with one million doses of Covaxin.