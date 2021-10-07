No quarantine for fully vaccinated Indians in UK from October 11: British envoy

Indians who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine will not be quarantined when they arrive in the UK starting October 11, the High Commissioner to India announced today, putting an end to a row over what was perceived as unfair application of COVID-19 quarantine rules.



"No quarantine for Indian travellers to the United Kingdom fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October. Thanks to Indian government for close cooperation over the last month, " British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted."

No quarantine for Indian 🇮🇳 travellers to UK 🇬🇧 fully vaccinated with Covishield or another UK-approved vaccine from 11 October.



Weeks after the United Kingdom placed quarantine restrictions on Indian travellers, India responded last Friday by stating that UK people travelling here from that country will be subject to a mandatory 10-day quarantine beginning on October 4.

In response to India's decision, the United Kingdom stated that it will continue to work with India to broaden recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certification.



"The UK is continuing to work on expanding the policy to countries and territories across the globe in a phased approach. We are continuing to engage with the Government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India," the British High Commission spokesperson had said in a statement.

The UK government has been called discriminatory and even "colonialist" for refusing to recognise tourists as vaccinated unless they obtained their vaccinations in a few specified countries.

