Top 10 world news: Afghan women plead for help under Taliban rule, US bomb threat, and more

As Afghanistan struggles to survive under the Taliban rule, women from different backgrounds of the country are pleading for help from international communities. Meanwhile, US Capitol Police is investigating an 'active bomb threat' outside Library of Congress in Washington. In Hong Kong, two residents who were accused of working with a group that campaigned for international sanctions on China on Thursday pleaded guilty under the city's national security law.

12 people have been killed at Kabul airport since Sunday

As the Taliban take control of political affairs in Afghanistan, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who had left the country as the militant group entered Kabul last weekend declared that he had placed security in the hands of the country's troops and that the Taliban were looking for him. Follow LIVE updates at WION.

'Terrorists are terrorists, distinctions can only be made at our own peril'

Dr S Jaishankar was addressing the high-level UN Security Council briefing on threats to international peace and security by terrorist acts.

US Capitol Police report 'active bomb threat' outside Library of Congress

People who were present at the Cannon House Office building said they received an alert that asked them to immediately abandon the building and instead rush to the Longworth House Office Building for their safety.

Former Afghan women's football captain urges players to burn kits

Khalida Popal, who is also the co-founder of the Afghan women's football league, said she had always used her voice to encourage young women "to stand strong, to be bold, to be visible" but now she had a different message.

Hong Kong: Activists plead guilty to 'national security' charge over sanction calls

Two Hong Kong residents who were accused of working with a group that campaigned for international sanctions on China on Thursday pleaded guilty under the city's national security law.

Afghani women call for help as Taliban takes over the country

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan over the weekend, the fear of women being tortured, sexually assaulted and forcefully married are returning to the country. Some women are standing up against the inhumane treatment by the Taliban, even though the group is claiming that it will now give rights to women

Singapore: British man handed jail term for not wearing mask

Singapore has taken a tough line against people breaking virus rule. There have been several cases of foreigners being punished.

Afghanistan too big for Pakistan to swallow, says Amrullah Saleh

Self-proclaimed president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Thursday trained his guns at Pakistan and Taliban. Saleh said that Afghanistan was too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Taliban to govern.

'If you can't handle it, leave': Spanish village tells tourists to not visit if they don't like roosters and cows

Some tourists have complained about rooster waking them up at 5 am, cowbells making noise and church bells tolling early in the morning in a Spanish village.

Afghan anchor reveals she was sent back from office because of 'regime change'

Taliban leadership has claimed that it will be giving more freedom to women in this new term of their impending rule in the country. Taliban promised to allow women to step outside to go to the market without a male escort, study, go to work or reveal their ankles this time.