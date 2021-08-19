Afghanistan too big for Pakistan to swallow, says self-proclaimed president Amarullah Saleh

Self-proclaimed president of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Thursday trained his guns at Pakistan and Taliban. Saleh said that Afghanistan was too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Taliban to govern.

"Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups," Saleh said in a tweet.

Amrullah's tweet came in response to tweet of Michael Johns, a former White House official who stated: "Afghanistan's constitution, adopted in 2004, addresses the nation's governance under circumstances such as those that have just unfolded. In such a case, first vice president @AmrullahSaleh2 assumes the role of the presidency. Nations must respect the rule of law, not violence."

Saleh had declared himself "legitimate caretaker President" on August 17 after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country in the wake of Taliban takeover.

The terror group took control over Afghanistan on Sunday after entering the presidential palace in Kabul.

Saleh, a native of Panjshir Valley, was a member of the Northern Alliance, which was formed when the Taliban came to power in 1996.

Recently he vowed to "never ever and under no circumstances" bow down to the Taliban.

"I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to d Talib terrorists. I will never betray d soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Masoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't disappoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with the Taliban. NEVER," tweeted Saleh.

