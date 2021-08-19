'If you can't handle it, leave': Spanish village tells tourists to not visit if they don't like roosters and cows

When someone goes for a vacation, the usual expectation is to spend a few days in luxury and comfort, without having to worry about waking up early in the mornings or feeding the roosters.

However, some tourists have complained about rooster waking them up at 5 am, cowbells making noise and church bells tolling early in the morning in a Spanish village.

The village authorities, however, told these tourists to leave the village if they cannot handle the rural life.

This case has been reported from a Spanish village called Ribadesella, which has nearly 5,7000 people there and is quite famous among tourists for its picturesque location.

"Last week we had a lady who called us three or four times over a rooster that was waking her up at 5am," said Ramón Canal, Ribadesella’s mayor. "She told us that we had to do something."

After these repeated calls, the officials decided to do something about this issue, but contrary to what the tourists expected, the officials asked the tourists to leave if they cannot handle the rural life.

"Here we have church bells that ring out regularly, roosters that crow early in the morning and herds of livestock that live nearby and at times carry cowbells that also make noise," an official poster read. "If you can’t handle all this, you may not be in the right place."

The Mayor addressed the issue on local radio programme and said, "One needs to realise that milk doesn’t come in cartons, it comes from cows, and that you have to feed and maintain them."