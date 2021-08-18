Rare customer: 3-metre-long python shows up, sends jitters in Sydney supermarket 

Shoppers in a Sydney supermarket were in for a shocking surprise when they were greeted by a three-metre-long python at a shelf in the spice section.

The spokesperson for the supermarket, Woolworths said, “It was a slippery and rare customer.”

In a Facebook post, shopper Hilary Leigh wrote “Only in Australia!” while sharing a video of the large snake at the Glenorie supermarket in Sydney’s north-west.

Another shopper Helaina Alati, who was browsing spices for dinner, was surprised to see the diamond python when she turned her head to the right and he was just 20cm from her face. She told Guardian Australia, “It just wanted to say hello.”

It was initially curled up behind the spices. She added, “Dozens of people must have walked past it. It’s lucky I was the one it popped out to. Most people would have freaked out. It was chill, and not aggressive at all.”

The supermarket spokesperson said, after the reptile was sighted, Woolworths staff “reacted quickly and calmly” to cordon off the area for customer safety.

The Australian Museum says diamond pythons are found in bushland areas and the national parks of Sydney, but often go undetected because of their nocturnal and slow-moving habits.