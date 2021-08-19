US Capitol Police report 'active bomb threat' outside Library of Congress

US Capitol Police is investigating an active bomb threat outside the Library of Congress in Washington.

The police department took to Twitter to warn the locals about the bomb threat and asked people to "please stay away from this area".

People who were present at the Cannon House Office building said they received an alert that asked them to immediately abandon the building and instead rush to the Longworth House Office Building for their safety.

NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.



NOW: The USCP is responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

Please stay away from this area and follow this account for the latest information. pic.twitter.com/LMBYBTJn4t — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 19, 2021

Evacuation process was started as soon as the bomb threat was detected.

"We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release," US Capitol police said in a tweet.

Capitol Police has also asked the FBI to intervene and respond to the incident. In addition to this, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is also helping the Capitol Police in this incident.

The Congress, meanwhile, is currently on break.

(This is a developing story.)