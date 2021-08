Afghani women call for help as Taliban takes over the country

As the Taliban took over Afghanistan over the weekend, the fear of women being tortured, sexually assaulted and forcefully married are returning to the country. Some women are standing up against the inhumane treatment by the Taliban, even though the group is claiming that it will now give rights to women

Sahraa Karimi

An Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who is also the first female chairperson of the Afghan Film Organisation, penned a letter of appeal to the film fraternity all around the world. Karimi requested people to save the Afghani people, especially women and girls, from the tortures of the Taliban.

"They have massacred our people, they kidnapped many children, they sold girls as child brides to their men, they murdered a woman for her attire, they gauged the eyes of a woman, they tortured and murdered one of our comedians, they murdered one of our historian poets...," she wrote in her letter.

Read the letter here:

(Photograph:Reuters)