Top 10 world news: Arkansas town torn after tornadoes in US, Russian shelling kills 6 in Ukraine & more

US South and Midwest, torn apart by devastating tornadoes over the weekend, are picking up the pieces on Sunday after the storms left at least 26 people dead. Meanwhile, the Southern Plains are preparing to battle another round of severe storms later today.

Fresh Russian shelling on Sunday morning killed at least six civilians and injured eight in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said. The place is just about 20 kilometres west of Bakhmut, the battleground for the war in the last eight months as Russian forces try to gain a stronghold in the city.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called up his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested by Russia‘s FSB security service last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

A forest fire raged in the central region of the South Korean capital Seoul, on Sunday (April 2), prompting the evacuation of at least 120 homes in the densely populated city, said officials, as per Reuters.

The hastily arranged alliance of Credit Suisse and UBS could trigger a loss of 36,000 jobs across the world, according to German media. The management brought in to wade through the stormy waters of the merger may be looking to cut between 20 per cent to 30 per cent of the workforce, meaning somewhere between 25,000 to 36,000 could end up losing their jobs, reported SonntagsZeitung.

According to a report by the Japan-based publication, Nikkei Asia, the United States is pushing the members of the Group of Seven countries to take joint action against China if it engages in economic coercion against the group’s partners.

Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, reports said adding that the UK government is in the process of carrying out the negotiations and ensuring their safety.

A report by the news agency Reuters, citing three sources familiar with the plans, said that Saudi Arabia is planning to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to an Arab League summit, on Sunday (April 2). The summit, which is scheduled to take place on May 19, will be hosted in Riyadh this year.

A bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road Sunday, killing two passengers and injuring 22 others, including the driver. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was able to rescue 26 people after the bus rolled down a 150-foot gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway.