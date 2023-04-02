Six killed, eight injured in fresh Russian shelling, a year after grisly discovery in Bucha

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Fresh Russian shelling on Sunday morning killed at least six civilians and injured eight in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said. The place is just about 20 kilometres west of Bakhmut, the battleground for the war in the last eight months as Russian forces try to gain a stronghold in the city.

"Russians have carried out massive shelling of the town of Kostiantynivka," Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Yermak also shared photos of the region that was hit, showing partial destruction of buildings and craters from explosions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed his forces for pushing out Russian troops from around Kyiv a year ago. Zelensky, on Sunday, hailed Ukraine for repulsing "biggest force against humanity".

"You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time. You have stopped a force that despises everything and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning," Zelensky said on Telegram. He also shared photos of areas liberated a year ago, when Russian troops retreated from around the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, the chief of the army said that Ukraine will continue to fight for its independence, a year after bodies of civilians were found in Bucha after the retreat of Russian troops.

"We will continue to fight for the independence of our nation," Valery Zaluzhny wrote on Telegram.

Russian forces withdrew from Bucha on March 31, 2022, just over a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.

The withdrawal was followed by a grisly discovery on April 2, that of the bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothing, some with their hands tied behind their backs, lying in a street of the suburb. Russia has been time and again accused of committing war crimes, with several video footage and witness accounts backing the claim.

Prosecutors in Kyiv say that Russian forces killed around 1,400 civilians around Bucha.

(With inputs from agencies)

