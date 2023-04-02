ugc_banner

India: Bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, killing 2; several injured

New DelhiEdited By: Anamica SinghUpdated: Apr 02, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

The condition of three passengers is said to be serious. Photograph:(IANS)

What caused the accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road is not known yet.

A bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road Sunday, killing two passengers and injuring 22 others, including the driver. The Mussoorie police said, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Three passengers were in critical condition, of which two succumbed to injuries, the police informed. Rescue operations are underway. A fire service team and an ambulance are on the spot. How did the bus fall into the ditch is not known yet. More details about the accident are awaited.

This is a developing story...

 

