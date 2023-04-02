India: Bus falls into ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, killing 2; several injured

A bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road Sunday, killing two passengers and injuring 22 others, including the driver. The Mussoorie police said, "With the help of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), all the injured have been rescued and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand: 22 people, including the driver, were in the bus that fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. All the passengers were injured in the accident & were rescued, condition of three of them is serious: Mussoorie police https://t.co/KKsDv4oGnR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023 ×

Three passengers were in critical condition, of which two succumbed to injuries, the police informed. Rescue operations are underway. A fire service team and an ambulance are on the spot. How did the bus fall into the ditch is not known yet. More details about the accident are awaited.

This is a developing story...

