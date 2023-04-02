Blinken speaks with Lavrov, demands ‘immediate’ release of US journalist Gershkovich

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called up his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and discussed the arrest of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich who was arrested by Russia‘s FSB security service last week in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.

Blinken took to his Twitter account to share the update. He informed that alongside Gershkovich, Washington also batted for the release of US citizen Paul Whelan.

"I spoke with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov today to convey our grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a U.S. citizen journalist. I called for his release and for the release of wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan," tweeted Blinken.

The Russian foreign ministry also confirmed the phone call stating the American side initiated the dialogue, according to a Telegram post.

Gershkovich's arrest on espionage charges has sparked another row between Washington and Moscow. According to Moscow, the journalist was arrested for allegedly acting at the behest of the US to collect “information constituting a state secret about the activities of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex".

US officials claimed Gershkovich's driver had dropped him off at a restaurant and two hours later his phone had been turned off. According to reports, Gershkovich was covering a story in Yekaterinburg when Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB, successor to the Soviet KGB, picked and detained him.

Meanwhile, Brittney Griner, the US basketball player who was freed from Russia last year also urged President Joe Biden to use every measure possible to bring back Gershkovich.

Griner, alongside her wife Cherelle took to Instagram to share the message, saying their hearts were filled with 'great concern' for the enslaved journalist.

"Our hearts are filled with great concern for Evan Gershkovitch and his family since Evan's detainment in Russia. We must do everything in our power to bring him and all Americans home," read the message.

"Every American who is taken is ours to fight for and every American returned is a win for us all. That is why we call on all of our supporters to both celebrate the wins and encourage the administration to continue to use every tool possible to bring Evan and all wrongfully detained Americans home."

Griner was arrested last year, one week before the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. She was caught with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

After a sustained movement, her freedom was secured but Washington had to exchange Viktor Bout, a notorious Russian arms dealer who was behind the bars for 14 years in cases related to arms trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to kill Americans.

(With inputs from agencies)


