Russia-Ukraine LIVE | 'Massive shelling' kills six in Ukrainian city, injures eight

New DelhiUpdated: Apr 02, 2023, 04:23 PM IST

Ukrainian servicemen ride an M113 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC). Photograph:(Reuters)

On the grim anniversary of the discovery of the bodies of 20 civilians in the streets of Bucha, a Ukrainian city was rocked by fresh attack, leading to the death of six people. Russian forces withdrew from Bucha on March 31, 2022, just over a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.  

02 Apr 2023, 4:22 PM (IST)
Zelensky hails his country for having repulsed Russian troops

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed his country for having repulsed Russian troops from areas around Kyiv a year ago.

"You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time. You have stopped a force that despises everything and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning," Zelensky said on Telegram. 

He also shared photos of areas liberated a year ago, when Russian troops retreated from around the Ukrainian capital.

02 Apr 2023, 4:10 PM (IST)
Six dead in fresh Russian attack in Ukraine

Fresh Russian shelling on Sunday morning killed at least six civilians and injured eight in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.

