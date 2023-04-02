Russia-Ukraine LIVE | 'Massive shelling' kills six in Ukrainian city, injures eight
Story highlights
On the grim anniversary of the discovery of the bodies of 20 civilians in the streets of Bucha, a Ukrainian city was rocked by fresh attack, leading to the death of six people. Russian forces withdrew from Bucha on March 31, 2022, just over a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed his country for having repulsed Russian troops from areas around Kyiv a year ago.
"You have stopped the biggest force against humanity of our time. You have stopped a force that despises everything and wants to destroy everything that gives people meaning," Zelensky said on Telegram.
He also shared photos of areas liberated a year ago, when Russian troops retreated from around the Ukrainian capital.
Fresh Russian shelling on Sunday morning killed at least six civilians and injured eight in Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said.