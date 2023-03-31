Biden asks Russia to let Evan Gershkovich go

U.S. President joe biden has called for the release of the arrested Wall Street Journal reporter. Evan Gershkovich was taken into custody by Moscow on the charges of espionage. In the most serious move carried out by kremlin against any foreign national involved since the start of the Ukraine war, Gershkovich could face imprisonment up to twenty years, if espionage charges against him are proven right. The wall street journal has released a statement saying the detention of Gershkovich was based on false allegations.