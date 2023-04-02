WATCH | South Korea: Over 100 homes evacuated after forest fire in central Seoul

A forest fire raged in the central region of the South Korean capital Seoul, on Sunday (April 2), prompting the evacuation of at least 120 homes in the densely populated city, said officials, as per Reuters. Meanwhile, President Yoon Suk Yeol has asked relevant authorities to make all-out efforts to put out and prevent spring wildfires, said his office, as per local media reports.

The statement was issued following the wildfire on Sunday on Mount Inwang, near the previous location of Korea’s presidential office, and a mountain in Hongseong which is some 114 km south of the South Korean capital. The fire began on the mountain in the middle of Seoul at around 11:53 am (local time) and burned forests the size of some 30 soccer fields, said officials.



The wildfire was nearly extinguished around 5:00 pm (local time). No casualties or injuries were reported due to the fire. Images and visuals of the incident show smoke billowing from forests on the mountain, which was reportedly seen across the city as firefighters battled to put out the fire with water-bombing aircraft.

According to local media reports, as of 2:30 pm (local time), some 580 officials and nine helicopters were deployed in Mount Inwang in a bid to extinguish the blaze. After the fire broke out shortly before noon, officials had also banned entry to the mountain while residents living nearby were evacuated.

A Reuters eyewitness also saw multiple helicopters flying over Han River in an apparent effort to supply water to extinguish the fire. President spokesperson Lee Do-woon, in a statement, also said that Yoon ordered the National Fire Agency and the National Forest Service to use all possible resources to extinguish the fires and called on interior and defence ministries to support the efforts, as per local media reports.

(With inputs from agencies)





